China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Update

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $11.63 on Monday. China Coal Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

About China Coal Energy (Get Rating)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.