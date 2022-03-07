China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Update

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $11.63 on Monday. China Coal Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
