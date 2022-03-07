China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

