China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.46.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
