Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 7.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 17,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

