Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 7.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 17,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
