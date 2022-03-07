Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $117.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,325.27. 16,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,527.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,708.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

