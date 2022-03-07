Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.72

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $151.72 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.93.
About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.