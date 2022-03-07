CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 21,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 33,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

