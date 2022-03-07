Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
