CIIG Capital Partners II Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CIIG Capital Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. CIIG Capital Partners II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

