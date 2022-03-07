Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

