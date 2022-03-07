Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $13.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $13.60 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

NYSE:CNK traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,476. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

