Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CNNWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 30 ($0.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

CNNWF stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

