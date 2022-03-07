Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,337,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,542,842. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.