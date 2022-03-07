CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $18.59

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $17.85. CI&T shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $17,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.