Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 500,906 Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.46% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,446,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,498,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,479,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 348,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 120,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 285,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,614 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.74 on Monday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.