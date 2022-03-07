Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 631,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHQA. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,832,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,449,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,038,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQA opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

