Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 32,623 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

