Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 290,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Howard Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

HBMD opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

