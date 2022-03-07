Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.