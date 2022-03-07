Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 235.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,753 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

