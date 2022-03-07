Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.02 Million in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.39% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DALS opened at $9.64 on Monday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

