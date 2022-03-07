Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Brilliant Earth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BRLT opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

BRLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

