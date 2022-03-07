Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 603,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000.

Shares of OXUSU stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

