Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 69,021 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 448.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,021 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,729 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10.

