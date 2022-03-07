Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 507,594 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507,594 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $23,912,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $9,003,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $7,013,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

