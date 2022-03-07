Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.