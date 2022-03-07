Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.