Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.
NYSE:C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
