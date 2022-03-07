Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 3%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 1,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

