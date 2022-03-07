Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.11. 104,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,608. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

