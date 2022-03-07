Civilization (CIV) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $44,644.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00104974 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

