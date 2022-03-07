Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.73

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 40951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

