Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.
Shares of CWAN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 508,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 347,684 shares of company stock worth $6,065,662 in the last 90 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.