Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 508,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 347,684 shares of company stock worth $6,065,662 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

