Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clearway Energy and Engie Brasil Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.27 $25.00 million $0.44 76.27 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.64 $289.83 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70% Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Clearway Energy and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Clearway Energy pays out 315.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Engie Brasil Energia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

