Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.64

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 7455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

