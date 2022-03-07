CloakCoin Price Hits $0.32 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1,345.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002731 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009044 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,771,459 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.