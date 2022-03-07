Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.63

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,085,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.