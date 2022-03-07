Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. 10,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,349. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.