Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSF stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $22.02. 38,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,725. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

