Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 327,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Coherent by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Coherent by 22.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $258.36 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

