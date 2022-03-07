Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

