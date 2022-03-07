Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,340 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $165.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

