Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.07. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

