Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $$12.30 on Monday. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

