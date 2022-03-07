Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 1,460,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35.

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. 4,244,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

