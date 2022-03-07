Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 1,797,545 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,797,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

PRPL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,447. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 54.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 205,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 65.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 27.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

