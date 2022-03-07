Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $613.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $294,715.71 and $613.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.84 or 0.06571512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.94 or 0.99838841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

