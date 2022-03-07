Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.01. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,123. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

