Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

