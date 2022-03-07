Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

