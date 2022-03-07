Comerica Bank Buys 32,161 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $53.01 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

