Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $313.72 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.